The Rain Has Sure Been Hard on the Roses by milaniet
Photo 3734

The Rain Has Sure Been Hard on the Roses

Even laying on the ground like they were here, the white roses have a definite beauty of there own. Just one more day of rain.
24th May 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
We are waiting on rain. These roses are lovely!
May 24th, 2022  
