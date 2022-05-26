Sign up
Photo 3736
Staying Two Posts Ahead!
Didn't crop my little scissortail - liked the posts he picked out to land between. Couldn't get him singing, but lots of them were. The field behind him was fairly high!
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd May 2022 12:52pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
,
nomowmay-22
Mallory
ace
Wow - such a fantastic capture!
May 26th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous focus. I'm glad you chose the crop you did!
May 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
May 26th, 2022
