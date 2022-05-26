Previous
Staying Two Posts Ahead! by milaniet
Staying Two Posts Ahead!

Didn't crop my little scissortail - liked the posts he picked out to land between. Couldn't get him singing, but lots of them were. The field behind him was fairly high!
Mallory ace
Wow - such a fantastic capture!
May 26th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous focus. I'm glad you chose the crop you did!
May 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
May 26th, 2022  
