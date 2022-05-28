Previous
Waiting to be Discovered by milaniet
Photo 3738

Waiting to be Discovered

Stopped by the little Memorial Garden in the Woods and several new plants have bloomed in just the last 3 days. Hope I can catch a hummingbird on the Red Bottlebrush like I did last year. Just not there very often.
Milanie

