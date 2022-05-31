Sign up
Photo 3741
Another New One in the Woods
I never would have guessed these were a member of the dogwood family (cornus drummundi) according to google. Were real pretty. Still putting that house together so no new shots today
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7696
photos
288
followers
160
following
1024% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd May 2022 11:32am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
dogwood
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are like little stars. So pretty!
May 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
May 31st, 2022
