Another New One in the Woods by milaniet
Another New One in the Woods

I never would have guessed these were a member of the dogwood family (cornus drummundi) according to google. Were real pretty. Still putting that house together so no new shots today
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Milanie

@milaniet
LManning (Laura) ace
They are like little stars. So pretty!
May 31st, 2022  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
May 31st, 2022  
