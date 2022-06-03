Previous
Love Both the Stages by milaniet
Photo 3743

Love Both the Stages

These are what's filling the fields now - until the mowers come out. Have a sick granddaughter so haven't gotten much computer time. (My computer is in her bedroom)
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2022  
George ace
Lovely juxtaposition. I hope and pray your granddaughter is soon well.
June 3rd, 2022  
