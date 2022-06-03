Sign up
Photo 3743
Love Both the Stages
These are what's filling the fields now - until the mowers come out. Have a sick granddaughter so haven't gotten much computer time. (My computer is in her bedroom)
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
3
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7700
photos
286
followers
160
following
1025% complete
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd June 2022 1:12pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
eyed
,
brown
,
susans
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2022
George
ace
Lovely juxtaposition. I hope and pray your granddaughter is soon well.
June 3rd, 2022
