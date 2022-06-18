Previous
Starting to Ripen by milaniet
Photo 3759

Starting to Ripen

BOB. There are quite a few wild berry bushes along the route I walk most days. Today was the first time I'd noticed that one had finally ripened. No idea what kind they are though.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Milanie

