Definitly Low Tide by milaniet
Photo 3786

Definitly Low Tide

The patterns that form in the sand as the tide comes in and out really fascinate me. This was at Nehalem Beach, Oregon. Love listening to the sound of the surf coming in. And I'm still in my sweats! Pretty windy again.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
July 16th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such gorgeous layers, Instant Fav!
July 16th, 2022  
