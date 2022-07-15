Sign up
Photo 3786
Definitly Low Tide
The patterns that form in the sand as the tide comes in and out really fascinate me. This was at Nehalem Beach, Oregon. Love listening to the sound of the surf coming in. And I'm still in my sweats! Pretty windy again.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7752
photos
289
followers
162
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th July 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
tide
,
pacificocean
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
July 16th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Such gorgeous layers, Instant Fav!
July 16th, 2022
