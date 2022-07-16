Previous
Guess They Like to Walk the Beach, Too. by milaniet
Guess They Like to Walk the Beach, Too.

Was getting my two miles in on the beach when I looked up and saw these horses and their riders coming right towards me. Shifted a little bit north and got them before they passed me.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Nice separation
July 17th, 2022  
