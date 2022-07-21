Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3792
Patterns in the Sand
Isn't it awesome how the receding tides leave such neat patterns in the sand. Not sure whether this could be a fish, tree, or maybe a girl with long hair. Use your imagination :) Like to be back there right now - temperature was 62!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7758
photos
288
followers
161
following
1038% complete
View this month »
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th July 2022 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
nature
,
beach
,
oregon
,
nehalem
Bill Davidson
I absolutely love this……
July 21st, 2022
Shepherdman
Looks prehistoric!
July 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close