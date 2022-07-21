Previous
Patterns in the Sand by milaniet
Photo 3792

Patterns in the Sand

Isn't it awesome how the receding tides leave such neat patterns in the sand. Not sure whether this could be a fish, tree, or maybe a girl with long hair. Use your imagination :) Like to be back there right now - temperature was 62!
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Bill Davidson
I absolutely love this……
July 21st, 2022  
Shepherdman
Looks prehistoric!
July 21st, 2022  
