Photo 3804
Showy Primrose
Took this yesterday - they were gone this morning. Thought I'd give it a try in b&w - maybe not as "showy" but I like how the lines stand out.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
b&w
nature
flower
primrose
Mags
ace
Mesmerizing pattern too!
August 2nd, 2022
