Photo 3807
If They Won't Come to Me, I'll Go to Them
My drive to Mt. Magazine became multi-purpose - woods shots and hummingbirds. Just have the two that frequent my kitchen window feeder and the light's not good there, so knew there should be some up on the mountain - and the little girls were busy!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
7
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7774
photos
286
followers
159
following
1043% complete
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th August 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
Mags
ace
Spectacular capture!
August 5th, 2022
Ann Williams
Beautiful capture of movement and balance. Fav.
August 5th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Fabulous capture
August 5th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Do you know what kind of hummingbird this is? It is taller and leaner than the ones we have
August 5th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice shot if the hovering bird
August 5th, 2022
Lynne
Beautiful. I love hummingbirds and they are hard to capture with a camera.
August 5th, 2022
amyK
ace
Super action shot!
August 5th, 2022
