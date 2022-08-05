Previous
Next
If They Won't Come to Me, I'll Go to Them by milaniet
Photo 3807

If They Won't Come to Me, I'll Go to Them

My drive to Mt. Magazine became multi-purpose - woods shots and hummingbirds. Just have the two that frequent my kitchen window feeder and the light's not good there, so knew there should be some up on the mountain - and the little girls were busy!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Spectacular capture!
August 5th, 2022  
Ann Williams
Beautiful capture of movement and balance. Fav.
August 5th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Fabulous capture
August 5th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Do you know what kind of hummingbird this is? It is taller and leaner than the ones we have
August 5th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Nice shot if the hovering bird
August 5th, 2022  
Lynne
Beautiful. I love hummingbirds and they are hard to capture with a camera.
August 5th, 2022  
amyK ace
Super action shot!
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise