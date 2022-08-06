Previous
First Skipper of the Season by milaniet
First Skipper of the Season

Things have been so different this year. Not even Mt. Magazine had its usual cluster of butterflies - no thistle still alive which usually attracts them. The heat and dry spell really took a toll on all the wildlife and plants
Milanie

Lou Ann ace
Same here. So dry! This is a beautiful butterfly, the Lantana is beautiful too. It’s accepting of the harsh weather conditions, and butterflies do love it.
August 6th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colourful shot!
August 6th, 2022  
