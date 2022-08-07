Previous
Must Have Been Her Perch by milaniet
Photo 3809

Must Have Been Her Perch

This Ruby Throated Female Hummingbird ( I think) would return time and again to the same spot. Did give me a chance to focus in for her return fortunately as she didn't stay long.
7th August 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
KoalaGardens🐨
wow what an image!
August 7th, 2022  
