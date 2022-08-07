Sign up
Photo 3809
Must Have Been Her Perch
This Ruby Throated Female Hummingbird ( I think) would return time and again to the same spot. Did give me a chance to focus in for her return fortunately as she didn't stay long.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7776
photos
286
followers
159
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th August 2022 11:34am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow what an image!
August 7th, 2022
