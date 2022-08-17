Sign up
Photo 3819
Tiptoe Down the Creek - Shoes Stay Dry!
While that rain we had a few weeks ago had put some water back in the little creek, it had pretty well dried up again - glad we had a good rain last night - definitely needed it!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7786
photos
288
followers
160
following
1046% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th August 2022 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
creek
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice leading line
August 17th, 2022
Shepherdman
Looks like it will be quite a pretty stream (or creek!) with a bit more rain
August 17th, 2022
