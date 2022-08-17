Previous
Tiptoe Down the Creek - Shoes Stay Dry! by milaniet
Photo 3819

Tiptoe Down the Creek - Shoes Stay Dry!

While that rain we had a few weeks ago had put some water back in the little creek, it had pretty well dried up again - glad we had a good rain last night - definitely needed it!
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Nice leading line
August 17th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Looks like it will be quite a pretty stream (or creek!) with a bit more rain
August 17th, 2022  
