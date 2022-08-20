Sign up
Photo 3822
I'm Being Very Still
This Flycatcher Scissortail was sitting quite quietly on the wire fence when I came walking along. Fortunately, he only flew a little way to a grassy knoll much better for his picture.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7789
photos
286
followers
160
following
1047% complete
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
Views
6
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
18th August 2022 9:07am
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
