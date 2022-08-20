Previous
I'm Being Very Still by milaniet
Photo 3822

I'm Being Very Still

This Flycatcher Scissortail was sitting quite quietly on the wire fence when I came walking along. Fortunately, he only flew a little way to a grassy knoll much better for his picture.
20th August 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
