As Close as I've Gotten by milaniet
As Close as I've Gotten

Not a big fan of spiders - this took some bravery (and desperation) on my part to get down to get this shot - or as far down as I could go as the darn PMR has flared up again. But desperation gives you courage - if not always great pictures!
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
