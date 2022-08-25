Sign up
Photo 3827
As Close as I've Gotten
Not a big fan of spiders - this took some bravery (and desperation) on my part to get down to get this shot - or as far down as I could go as the darn PMR has flared up again. But desperation gives you courage - if not always great pictures!
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Milanie
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th August 2022 9:19am
nature
,
spider
