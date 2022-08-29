Sign up
Photo 3831
They Left Me All By Myself!
Happened to spot this young bluebird sitting on the fungi covered dead limb - he wasn't sure what to do when I got closer, so he just stayed put. Lucky me.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
4
1
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluebird
gloria jones
ace
Nice clear shot and details
August 30th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot of the bluebird, his colours are a little rough.
August 30th, 2022
Jesso
ace
Love the detail in the feathers
August 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022
