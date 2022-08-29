Previous
They Left Me All By Myself! by milaniet
They Left Me All By Myself!

Happened to spot this young bluebird sitting on the fungi covered dead limb - he wasn't sure what to do when I got closer, so he just stayed put. Lucky me.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
gloria jones ace
Nice clear shot and details
August 30th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot of the bluebird, his colours are a little rough.
August 30th, 2022  
Jesso ace
Love the detail in the feathers
August 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 30th, 2022  
