Photo 3836
Heading In
This little gal was heading right for the feeder - and didn't get run off by the male for a change. Pretty soon they'll get serious about feeding and then take off for Mexico.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7805
photos
288
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th August 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
