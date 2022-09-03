Previous
Next
Heading In by milaniet
Photo 3836

Heading In

This little gal was heading right for the feeder - and didn't get run off by the male for a change. Pretty soon they'll get serious about feeding and then take off for Mexico.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise