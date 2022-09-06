Previous
The Word of the Day was Rock by milaniet
Photo 3839

The Word of the Day was Rock

BOB. We were out of the VRBO by 6:30 and headed for Makoshika State Park nearby. Did some trail hiking and took lots of picture of these 80 million year old rock formations. The air was so clear and you could smell all the Ponderosa Pines. Fun day.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Milanie

Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous view!
September 7th, 2022  
John Maguire ace
This is stunning! The soft, slightly golden lighting is wonderful and the green trees look beautiful on the red background.
September 7th, 2022  
Harbie ace
Awesome shot! Love the textures!
September 7th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful light.
September 7th, 2022  
