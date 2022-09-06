Sign up
Photo 3839
The Word of the Day was Rock
BOB. We were out of the VRBO by 6:30 and headed for Makoshika State Park nearby. Did some trail hiking and took lots of picture of these 80 million year old rock formations. The air was so clear and you could smell all the Ponderosa Pines. Fun day.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th September 2022 8:30am
Tags
nature
,
rock
,
pines
,
montana
,
glendive
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous view!
September 7th, 2022
John Maguire
ace
This is stunning! The soft, slightly golden lighting is wonderful and the green trees look beautiful on the red background.
September 7th, 2022
Harbie
ace
Awesome shot! Love the textures!
September 7th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful light.
September 7th, 2022
