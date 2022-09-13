Sign up
Photo 3846
And Not a Sign of Trash or Graffiti Anywhere!
Still at the Cap Rock Trail - what a beautiful area. There were no restrictions at all on where you could wander - guess I could have climbed some of those rocks :) but I would never find my way back!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7816
photos
288
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th September 2022 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
montana
,
caprocktrail
,
makoshitopark
