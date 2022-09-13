Previous
And Not a Sign of Trash or Graffiti Anywhere! by milaniet
And Not a Sign of Trash or Graffiti Anywhere!

Still at the Cap Rock Trail - what a beautiful area. There were no restrictions at all on where you could wander - guess I could have climbed some of those rocks :) but I would never find my way back!
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Milanie

@milaniet
