Photo 3849
First Shot During the Blue Hour
Never been able to get my timing free to go out at this time, but while out having fun it was a go! Found this fascinating (that's Jean (@Karly who used to be here) We took a bunch of photos!
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
6
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7819
photos
288
followers
160
following
1054% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th September 2022 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
silhouette
,
bluehour
Mags
ace
Lovely silhouettes!
September 16th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love the silhouettes
September 16th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Cool silhouettes!
September 16th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and silhouette.
September 16th, 2022
jo
ace
love this
September 16th, 2022
