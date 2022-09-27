Previous
Sweet and Gentle by milaniet
Photo 3860

Sweet and Gentle

SOOC - like how this one turned up - didn't darken at all but it seems so cheery this way. Not sure what kind of tiny yellow swamp flower it is, but a nice one for my 84th birthday. Nice on black.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Milanie

June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Milanie, what a wonderful shot to celebrate with! Gorgeous focus and dof. Hope you had a fabulous day :-)
September 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
Happy, happy birthday! Wishing you many more! Lovely capture.
September 27th, 2022  
John M ace
Happy birthday!! Great framing with this shot, and great contrast. :) Have a good one!
September 27th, 2022  
