Previous
Next
Done for Another Year by milaniet
Photo 3864

Done for Another Year

The area where I live is grape country and there are quite a few wineries in the surrounding 10 miles or so. They just finished picking the last of the grapes in the vineyards a week or so ago.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Nice perspective.
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise