Photo 3868
Givin' It All She had!
Don't think I've ever seen a tug pushing 10 barges before. He got too close to the shore and had to back up and start again - Must be quite a push against the flow of the river.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Tags
tugboat
,
river
,
barge
Dawn
ace
Amazing how much they can move real work horses a nice image too
October 6th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture! Can’t imagine trying to steer…
October 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Interesting! Must be very powerful to push all those barges.
October 6th, 2022
