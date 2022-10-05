Previous
Givin' It All She had! by milaniet
Givin' It All She had!

Don't think I've ever seen a tug pushing 10 barges before. He got too close to the shore and had to back up and start again - Must be quite a push against the flow of the river.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Dawn ace
Amazing how much they can move real work horses a nice image too
October 6th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture! Can’t imagine trying to steer…
October 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Interesting! Must be very powerful to push all those barges.
October 6th, 2022  
