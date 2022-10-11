Previous
Fishing's Not so Good by milaniet
Fishing's Not so Good

Both the egret and heron stood there in that erect pose for quite some time - didn't even appear to be looking in the water. There were 8 more egrets closer to the dam doing the same thing.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Dawn ace
A nice capture of both of these birds
October 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
A nice pair! I like the movement you captured on the water.
October 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
October 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 11th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Too funny, great shot!
October 11th, 2022  
