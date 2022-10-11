Sign up
Photo 3874
Fishing's Not so Good
Both the egret and heron stood there in that erect pose for quite some time - didn't even appear to be looking in the water. There were 8 more egrets closer to the dam doing the same thing.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
,
heron
Dawn
ace
A nice capture of both of these birds
October 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
A nice pair! I like the movement you captured on the water.
October 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
October 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
October 11th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Too funny, great shot!
October 11th, 2022
