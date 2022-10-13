Previous
About to be Finished by milaniet
Photo 3876

About to be Finished

Came across two zinnias in this lovely shade of pink - one was in full bloom, the other one was nearly finished for the season - I had never seen one at this stage.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Milanie

such beautiful details
October 14th, 2022  
Beautiful!
October 14th, 2022  
Wow! That is so cool.
October 14th, 2022  
