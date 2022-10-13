Sign up
Photo 3876
About to be Finished
Came across two zinnias in this lovely shade of pink - one was in full bloom, the other one was nearly finished for the season - I had never seen one at this stage.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7847
photos
286
followers
160
following
1061% complete
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th October 2022 1:06pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
zinnia
*lynn
ace
such beautiful details
October 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
October 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! That is so cool.
October 14th, 2022
