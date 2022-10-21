Sign up
Photo 3884
Twisting Leaves
The early morning frost accentuates the veins on the narrow leaves very nicely. Again, another frosty morning and 85 by afternoon. Hard to dress for the day.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7855
photos
286
followers
160
following
1064% complete
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st October 2022 8:21am
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
Mags
ace
Love the details and ice crystals!
October 22nd, 2022
