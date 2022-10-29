You Could See Forever - but Could You Hear?

BOB. Rained all day so another from Sam's Throne - a sandstone rock climbing area in the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Its legend dates back to the early 1800's when a buffalo hunter/farmer named Sam Davis went searching for his sister whom he claimed was kidnapped by a Native American tribe. Sam would climb this mountain every morning and preach to those who lived in the valley below - thus the name, Sam's Throne. And by the way, the wind must have been blowing over 25mph while trying to take this! You might notice I didn't get as close to the edge as I usually do :)