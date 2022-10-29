Previous
Next
You Could See Forever - but Could You Hear? by milaniet
Photo 3892

You Could See Forever - but Could You Hear?

BOB. Rained all day so another from Sam's Throne - a sandstone rock climbing area in the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Its legend dates back to the early 1800's when a buffalo hunter/farmer named Sam Davis went searching for his sister whom he claimed was kidnapped by a Native American tribe. Sam would climb this mountain every morning and preach to those who lived in the valley below - thus the name, Sam's Throne. And by the way, the wind must have been blowing over 25mph while trying to take this! You might notice I didn't get as close to the edge as I usually do :)
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Those fall colors are gorgeous. Great pov
October 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love this fall view!!!
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise