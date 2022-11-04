Sign up
Photo 3898
Waking Up to a Storm Warning Day
Temperatures nearing 80 degrees this time of year is a sure sign of trouble ahead. Got our walk in early and caught probably the only bit of sunshine before the clouds totally took over. Better on black
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
4
4
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
Diana
ace
Love the colourful layers and gorgeous sky.
November 4th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful layers of colour. Great cloudscape.
November 4th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful light and clouds
November 4th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
beautiful intense colors like some landscape painters use! a great sight to see!
November 4th, 2022
