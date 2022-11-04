Previous
Waking Up to a Storm Warning Day by milaniet
Waking Up to a Storm Warning Day

Temperatures nearing 80 degrees this time of year is a sure sign of trouble ahead. Got our walk in early and caught probably the only bit of sunshine before the clouds totally took over. Better on black
4th November 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Diana ace
Love the colourful layers and gorgeous sky.
November 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful layers of colour. Great cloudscape.
November 4th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful light and clouds
November 4th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
beautiful intense colors like some landscape painters use! a great sight to see!
November 4th, 2022  
