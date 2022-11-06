Sign up
Photo 3900
My Favorite Spot on the Mulberry
BOB. I drive out here every fall about this time and it never disappoints. It's called Low Water Bridge (what I am standing on) and has probably about 4 feet clearance from the top of the water. A favorite of canoeists in the spring.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
6
5
Skip Tribby - 🇬🇧
ace
I can easily see why.
November 7th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Isn't it nice to have a spot to visit annually in the fall? This looks like a great location, and I love the rust and gold reflections in the smooth part of the river.
November 7th, 2022
Erika
ace
Beautiful Fall Colors.
November 7th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous shot.
November 7th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
I can see why you come here
every year at this time. This is a gorgeous spot for autumn colors. Fabulous capture.
November 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful spot! You’ve captured it perfectly.
Congrats on the Top Twenty this week!
November 7th, 2022
