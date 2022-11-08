Previous
Same Bush - Different Butterfly by milaniet
Photo 3902

Same Bush - Different Butterfly

As I mentioned in yesterday's post, this one bush - no different from all the other little white ones along the river - was the gathering spot for butterflies, even this monarch. Was surprised at how strong their colors were this late in the year.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Jesika
Beautiful boy. It’s almost 7 years since I visited California and was taken to Arden Wood and then Pacific Grove. Glorious memories which will last as long as my grey cell. Lovely picture, thanks for the memory.
November 8th, 2022  
