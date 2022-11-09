Sign up
Photo 3903
Haven't Left that Bush Yet
I wasn't kidding when I said this cluster of ox eye daisies were drawing every imaginable butterfly - hadn't seen this man collectively all summer. This variegated fritillary was in excellent shape.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
fritillary
Linda
Beautiful shot! And it is in remarkable shape for being so late in the season! Usually their wings are tattered by now.
November 9th, 2022
Margaret Brown
Beautiful
November 9th, 2022
Leli
Super shot. Instant fav.
November 9th, 2022
Kim
Pretty capture!
November 9th, 2022
