Haven't Left that Bush Yet by milaniet
Photo 3903

Haven't Left that Bush Yet

I wasn't kidding when I said this cluster of ox eye daisies were drawing every imaginable butterfly - hadn't seen this man collectively all summer. This variegated fritillary was in excellent shape.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1069% complete

Linda ace
Beautiful shot! And it is in remarkable shape for being so late in the season! Usually their wings are tattered by now.
November 9th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2022  
Leli ace
Super shot. Instant fav.
November 9th, 2022  
Kim ace
Pretty capture!
November 9th, 2022  
