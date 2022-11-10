Sign up
Photo 3904
What are you Doing Here?
First time I've had the camera when the deer were out near the road on my walk (not really Near - and they actually stayed for a minute!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
deer
Bill Ososki
They do have that surprised look!
November 10th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shot
November 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Not sure what to make of you. Delightful capture.
November 11th, 2022
