What are you Doing Here? by milaniet
Photo 3904

What are you Doing Here?

First time I've had the camera when the deer were out near the road on my walk (not really Near - and they actually stayed for a minute!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Milanie

June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Bill Ososki
They do have that surprised look!
November 10th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot
November 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
Not sure what to make of you. Delightful capture.
November 11th, 2022  
