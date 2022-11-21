Previous
Lookout Fall - Here Comes Winter by milaniet
Lookout Fall - Here Comes Winter

These colors on Mt. Magazine seemed appropriate for Thanksgiving week. Sure not much else around. Better against black.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
So very beautiful! Love this view.
November 21st, 2022  
