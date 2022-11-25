Previous
Reflection by milaniet
Photo 3919

Reflection

Better on Black. A good day to reflect - right after Thanksgiving. So much to be thankful for that I need to focus more on than the worries of the day. I love looking at reflections and the late day light was so pretty on the grasses.
Milanie

@milaniet
