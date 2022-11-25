Sign up
Photo 3919
Reflection
Better on Black. A good day to reflect - right after Thanksgiving. So much to be thankful for that I need to focus more on than the worries of the day. I love looking at reflections and the late day light was so pretty on the grasses.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
0
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7892
photos
289
followers
162
following
1073% complete
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
Views
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd November 2022 5:56pm
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
grasses
