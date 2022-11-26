Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3920
Closest Thing to Flowers Right Now
These are the dreary months - don't even get snow to take pictures of. Sure going to have to expand my thinking - SOON! Did practice trying to get more in focus.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7893
photos
288
followers
163
following
1073% complete
View this month »
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
23rd November 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
stem
Babs
ace
It is beautiful, the focus is spot on.
November 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close