They're Back by milaniet
Photo 3921

They're Back

I had noticed 4 pelicans near the dam last week, but they were on the far side. Today I found a group of 12 above the dam and on the bank side! The two cormorants paid them no attention, but I sure had fun watching them.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Milanie

Allison Maltese
Nice contrasts of the black and white birds. I saw a flock of white pellies flying over Sarasota Bay today, but I did not have my shutter speed up high enough to get a good shot.
November 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous photo
November 27th, 2022  
Corinne C
Nicely composed!
November 27th, 2022  
