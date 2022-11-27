Sign up
Photo 3921
They're Back
I had noticed 4 pelicans near the dam last week, but they were on the far side. Today I found a group of 12 above the dam and on the bank side! The two cormorants paid them no attention, but I sure had fun watching them.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7894
photos
288
followers
163
following
1074% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th November 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
pelican
,
cormorant
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice contrasts of the black and white birds. I saw a flock of white pellies flying over Sarasota Bay today, but I did not have my shutter speed up high enough to get a good shot.
November 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous photo
November 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nicely composed!
November 27th, 2022
