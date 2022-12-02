Sign up
Photo 3926
Practicing a New Yoga Pose
The pelicans are such fun to watch - when you can catch them not just preening. This position really tickled me - they're so flexible!
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7899
photos
288
followers
162
following
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
Tags
nature
,
pelican
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! What a pose. LOL!
December 3rd, 2022
Beth
Wow! He quite flexable.
December 3rd, 2022
