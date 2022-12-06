Sign up
Photo 3930
A Frosty Croissant???
At least, that's what it reminded me of. Have had the yuckiest weather lately - cold three days ago (if you looked in the ditches) and in the upper 60's and drizzly today. Not much hope for the rest of the week.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7903
photos
288
followers
162
following
1076% complete
4
4
365 2012-2018
SM-G970U1
1st December 2022 9:42am
nature
,
leaf
,
frost
