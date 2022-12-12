Sign up
Photo 3936
Same Color as the Weather
Misty drizzling for the third day in a row. Not much nice about early December if you don't get snow. Other option - playing with the picture :) Some better on black.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaves
Larry Steager
ace
The backlighting is great. Well composed. FAV
December 12th, 2022
Bill Davidson
An appropriately cold looking shot!
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
