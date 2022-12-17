Previous
Dipped Below Freezing this Morning by milaniet
Photo 3941

Dipped Below Freezing this Morning

We've had the oddest weather lately - woke to the 20's today so was able to find some nice frost. Liked the shadows, too
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Milanie

This is beautiful! I would really love to see some frosty shots in black and white too. =)
December 17th, 2022  
Love the dark mixed with the crisp white of the frost, Instant fav!
December 17th, 2022  
