Photo 3941
Dipped Below Freezing this Morning
We've had the oddest weather lately - woke to the 20's today so was able to find some nice frost. Liked the shadows, too
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
,
frost
Mags
ace
This is beautiful! I would really love to see some frosty shots in black and white too. =)
December 17th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the dark mixed with the crisp white of the frost, Instant fav!
December 17th, 2022
