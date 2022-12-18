Previous
Surprise Visitors by milaniet
Photo 3942

Surprise Visitors

We don't see mallards around here on the river very often - this was a nice surprise. Just wish they'd come a little closer to the shore.
18th December 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Cathy
Such beautiful colors in the male mallard! Handsome pair!
December 18th, 2022  
