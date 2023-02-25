Previous
How Times Have Changed by milaniet
Photo 3995

How Times Have Changed

From what I've been told, this was once a one-room schoolhouse (early 1900's). When it was no longer used, it was purchased by the nearest landowner and since then has always been kept in excellent condition.
Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
What a nicely situated little place. Is that an old well out in front of it? Neat shot!
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great find.
February 25th, 2023  
