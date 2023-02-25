Sign up
Photo 3995
How Times Have Changed
From what I've been told, this was once a one-room schoolhouse (early 1900's). When it was no longer used, it was purchased by the nearest landowner and since then has always been kept in excellent condition.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7969
photos
282
followers
165
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3995
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th February 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
schoolhouse
,
for2023
Mags
ace
What a nicely situated little place. Is that an old well out in front of it? Neat shot!
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great find.
February 25th, 2023
