Photo 4000
Always a Day Late!
Did enjoy the Flash of Red challenge again this year. It reminds me that I need to try black & white shots more often.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
6
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7974
photos
281
followers
164
following
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Tags
calendar
,
for2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
You took some super shots in mono month and they make a lovely calendar.
March 2nd, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
Very nice FoR Challenge calendar
March 2nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Really Nice Calendar month!
March 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
You have a beautiful calendar! Great job!
March 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super calendar.
March 2nd, 2023
