Always a Day Late! by milaniet
Photo 4000

Always a Day Late!

Did enjoy the Flash of Red challenge again this year. It reminds me that I need to try black & white shots more often.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1095% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
You took some super shots in mono month and they make a lovely calendar.
March 2nd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
Very nice FoR Challenge calendar
March 2nd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Really Nice Calendar month!
March 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
You have a beautiful calendar! Great job!
March 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super calendar.
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
