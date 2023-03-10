Sign up
Photo 4008
Can't Pass One Up
Better on black. I just love the early bradford pears - but they're already starting to smell and the leaves are surpassing the blooms. Sure was nice for the last 10 days. Noon isn't the best time to shoot :)
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
5
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7983
photos
279
followers
167
following
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bradford-pear
Mags
ace
Beautiful details!
March 11th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh does this feel like Spring
March 11th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Like the stamen shadows on the white petals.
March 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Such gorgeous flowers.
March 11th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is so lovely.
March 11th, 2023
