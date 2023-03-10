Previous
Can't Pass One Up by milaniet
Can't Pass One Up

Better on black. I just love the early bradford pears - but they're already starting to smell and the leaves are surpassing the blooms. Sure was nice for the last 10 days. Noon isn't the best time to shoot :)
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1098% complete

Mags
Beautiful details!
March 11th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger
Oh does this feel like Spring
March 11th, 2023  
Bill Ososki
Like the stamen shadows on the white petals.
March 11th, 2023  
Babs
Such gorgeous flowers.
March 11th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
That is so lovely.
March 11th, 2023  
