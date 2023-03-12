Previous
Next
Only Guy to Stay Put! by milaniet
Photo 4010

Only Guy to Stay Put!

I've seen a few bluebirds this spring, but they sure have been skittish. Can't get within 200 yards of them. I didn't even try to get closer with this little one.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1098% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
March 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think this shot looks really good. I like the coloring of the grasses behind him. It sets off his blue feathers and also accents his rusty breast.
March 13th, 2023  
essiesue
BEAUTIFUL!! fav
March 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet shot! My favorite bird.
March 13th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love it. So sweet
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise