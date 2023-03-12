Sign up
Photo 4010
Only Guy to Stay Put!
I've seen a few bluebirds this spring, but they sure have been skittish. Can't get within 200 yards of them. I didn't even try to get closer with this little one.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
5
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7985
photos
279
followers
167
following
1098% complete
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful!
March 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think this shot looks really good. I like the coloring of the grasses behind him. It sets off his blue feathers and also accents his rusty breast.
March 13th, 2023
essiesue
BEAUTIFUL!! fav
March 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! My favorite bird.
March 13th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love it. So sweet
March 13th, 2023
