Bet They Froze Last Night by milaniet
Photo 4012

Bet They Froze Last Night

Woke up to temperatures below freezing this morning. These beautiful tulips which definitely hadn't opened fully I hope made it through the night. The pinks were just beautiful.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
I hope they made it -- what a beautiful sea of color!
March 14th, 2023  
They are so beautiful. Hope no damage was done.
March 14th, 2023  
Oh I love this so much! Fav
March 14th, 2023  
Beautiful!
March 14th, 2023  
Lovely.
March 14th, 2023  
Glorious blooms and color!
March 14th, 2023  
Fabulous
March 14th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
De toute beauté
March 14th, 2023  
