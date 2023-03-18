Previous
No Time to Get Our of the House by milaniet
Photo 4016

No Time to Get Our of the House

All of a sudden, the sunset changed! It had been just clear uninteresting skies early evening and hadn't even thought about a sunset. Then I happened to look out the kitchen window - wow!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That is intense color!
March 18th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
That is gorgeous. Love the tree too!
March 18th, 2023  
Gosia ace
So beautiful
March 19th, 2023  
