Spring Beauties by milaniet
Spring Beauties

This is Spring Break for our kids and teachers, but it sure feels more like winter! Think we need a do-over. These little spring beauties are holding their own though.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
March 19th, 2023  
