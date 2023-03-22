Previous
Happy for a Day Without Rain by milaniet
Photo 4019

Happy for a Day Without Rain

First mockingbird shot I've gotten this year. Usually they are everywhere, but so far it's been crows and sparrows. Was happy for the one day of part sun today.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
PompadOOr Photography ace
Stunning!
March 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful fav
March 22nd, 2023  
George ace
Superb focus.
March 22nd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
March 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2023  
