Photo 4019
Happy for a Day Without Rain
First mockingbird shot I've gotten this year. Usually they are everywhere, but so far it's been crows and sparrows. Was happy for the one day of part sun today.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
6
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7994
photos
279
followers
170
following
1101% complete
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
,
sixws-138
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Stunning!
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wonderful fav
March 22nd, 2023
George
ace
Superb focus.
March 22nd, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2023
